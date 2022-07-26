Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Word from The Hill: Is Morrison's absence from parliament disrespectful to his voters?

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
As well as her interviews with politicians and experts, Politics with Michelle Grattan includes “Word from The Hill”, where she discusses the news with members of The Conversation politics team.

Politics editor Amanda Dunn and Michelle talk about the opening of the 47th Parliament, the prospects for the climate legislation that seeks to enshrine the 43% emissions reduction target, and Treasurer Jim Chalmers’ economic statement, which will come hard on the heels of another bad inflation number. They also ask: should Scott Morrison be in the House this week?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Two abortion controversies expose the hypocrisy of ‘pro-life’ defenders in Brazil
~ Italian government collapse: the political chess moves behind Mario Draghi's resignation
~ What is Title IX? 4 essential reads
~ Russians reportedly building a satellite-blinding laser – an expert explains the technology
~ Proclaim debt amnesty throughout all the land? A biblical solution to a present-day problem
~ There is a lot of antisemitic hate speech on social media – and algorithms are partly to blame
~ 3 reasons US coal power is disappearing – and a Supreme Court ruling won’t save it
~ Monarch butterflies join the Red List of endangered species, thanks to habitat loss, climate change and pesticides
~ Feeling connected enhances mental and physical health – here are 4 research-backed ways to find moments of connection with loved ones and strangers
~ How the omicron subvariant BA.5 became a master of disguise – and what it means for the current COVID-19 surge
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter