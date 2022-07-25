Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The loss of Neighbours is a loss of career pathways for Australia's emerging screen professionals

By Damien O'Meara, PhD Candidate, Media and Communications, Swinburne University of Technology
Jessica Balanzategui, Senior Lecturer in Cinema and Screen Studies, Swinburne University of Technology
Joanna McIntyre, Senior Lecturer in Media Studies, Swinburne University of Technology
Australia’s longest-running television drama, Neighbours, is the latest casualty in the global flux of television cultures. The death of this iconic show warrants a health-check for the Australian TV industry.

Neighbours first aired in 1985 and its final episode will hit our screens this week. The final broadcast marks the end of a show recognised for launching the acting careers of some of Australia’s…The Conversation


