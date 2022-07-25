Overturning Roe is not making laws reflect what people want -- new survey highlights flaws in Supreme Court's reasoning in returning abortion authority to states
By Matthew A Baum, Marvin Kalb Professor of Global Communications & Professor of Public Policy, Harvard Kennedy School
Alauna Safarpour, Postdoctoral Fellow, Harvard Kennedy School
Kristin Lunz Trujillo, Postdoctoral Fellow, Harvard Kennedy School
Justice Samuel Alito said that abortion policy crafted by elected representatives in the states would be more responsive to what constituents want than federal protection of the right. He was wrong.
- Monday, July 25, 2022