Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A brief history of Esperanto, the 135-year-old language of peace hated by Hitler and Stalin alike

By Joshua Holzer, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Westminster College
Share this article
Created in Europe during a time of intercultural struggle and strife, Esperanto was meant as a communication tool to spread peace among the people of the world. Its speakers are still at it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Digital authoritarianism in Bangladesh: Weaponising a draconian law to silence dissent in the pandemic era
~ Overturning Roe is not making laws reflect what people want -- new survey highlights flaws in Supreme Court's reasoning in returning abortion authority to states
~ The craft revolution helped develop the market for specialty coffee
~ Scientists calculate the risk of someone being killed by space junk
~ Perinatal depression: our study shows how common it is for both parents to experience it
~ Controlling monkeypox: The time for Canada to act is now
~ December global biodiversity summit at risk of failure
~ Russia: Charging 92 members of Ukraine’s military with ‘crimes against humanity’ brazenly undermines fair trial rights
~ Tech firms face more regulation after moves to stop 'killer' acquisitions – but innovation could also be under threat
~ Domestic abuse: how survivors can get through family law court
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter