Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: First executions in decades mark atrocious escalation in state repression

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to reports that Myanmar’s military authorities have carried out executions for the first time since the late 1980s, Amnesty International’s Regional Director Erwin van der Borght said:   “These executions amount to arbitrary deprivation of lives and are another example of Myanmar’s atrocious human rights record. The four men were convicted by a military court […] The post Myanmar: First executions in decades mark atrocious escalation in state repression appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Mother of jailed Egyptian ex-lawmaker turns to social media in her quest for justice
~ Activist Emre Pshigusa talks about his work revitalizing the Circassian-Kabardian language
~ Is there really such a thing as an 'addictive personality'?
~ Why we corrected our estimates for the reproduction number of two COVID subvariants
~ DR Congo: Resurgent M23 Rebels Target Civilians
~ Myanmar Junta Executes Four
~ Irony machine: why are AI researchers teaching computers to recognise irony?
~ Nepal: Amend Transitional Justice Bill
~ Refugee and migrant women are often excluded from mainstream domestic violence services and policy
~ Urban patchwork is losing its green, making our cities and all who live in them vulnerable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter