Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Resurgent M23 Rebels Target Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A truck full of people cut off from traffic during clashes between the Congolese army and M23 rebels in Kibumba, on the outskirts of Goma in North Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo, June 1, 2022. © 2022 GUERCHOM NDEBO/AFP via Getty Images (Goma) – The M23 armed group in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo summarily killed at least 29 civilians since mid-June 2022 in areas under their control, Human Rights Watch said today. There are heightened concerns that the abusive rebel force, largely inactive for a decade, is receiving Rwandan support for its operations in…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Mother of jailed Egyptian ex-lawmaker turns to social media in her quest for justice
~ Activist Emre Pshigusa talks about his work revitalizing the Circassian-Kabardian language
~ Is there really such a thing as an 'addictive personality'?
~ Why we corrected our estimates for the reproduction number of two COVID subvariants
~ Myanmar: First executions in decades mark atrocious escalation in state repression
~ Myanmar Junta Executes Four
~ Irony machine: why are AI researchers teaching computers to recognise irony?
~ Nepal: Amend Transitional Justice Bill
~ Refugee and migrant women are often excluded from mainstream domestic violence services and policy
~ Urban patchwork is losing its green, making our cities and all who live in them vulnerable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter