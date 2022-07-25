Refugee and migrant women are often excluded from mainstream domestic violence services and policy
By Jenny Maturi, Post Doctoral Research Fellow, School of Historical and Philosophical Inquiry, The University of Queensland
Jenny Munro, Lecturer, School of Social Science, The University of Queensland
In Australia, the discussion around gendered violence is increasingly focused on diversity. However, policy and services continue to be based mostly on the experiences of white, Anglo-settler women.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, July 24, 2022