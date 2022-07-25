The peer review system is broken. We asked academics how to fix it
By Kelly-Ann Allen, Associate Professor, School of Educational Psychology and Counselling, Faculty of Education, Monash University
Jonathan Reardon, Durham University
Joseph Crawford, Senior Lecturer, Educational Innovation, University of Tasmania
Lucas Walsh, Professor and Director of the Centre for Youth Policy and Education Practice, Monash University
Peer review is an essential part of academic publishing, but it can be exploitative, opaque and slow. There’s plenty journals, publishers and universities can do to make the system work better.
