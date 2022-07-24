Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Monkeypox: World Health Organization declares it a global health emergency – here's what that means

By Paul Hunter, Professor of Medicine, University of East Anglia
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the current monkeypox epidemic a global health emergency.

The committee of independent advisers who met on Thursday July 21 2022, were split on their decision on whether to call the growing monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) – the highest level of alert.

