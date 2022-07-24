Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nostalgia for childhoods of the past overlooks children’s experiences today

By Lisa Farley, Associate Professor, Education, York University, Canada
Debbie Sonu, Associate Professor, Curriculum and Teaching, Hunter College
Julie C. Garlen, Associate Professor, Childhood and Youth Studies, Carleton University
Sandra Chang-Kredl, Associate Professor in Education, Concordia University
Nostalgia made a comeback under COVID-19. In the context of enforced lockdowns, there was an increase in nostalgic activities such as watching classic films, baking and reminiscing with family and friends.

Nostalgia can be defined as a feeling of longing for a better time in the past that no longer exists and may never have.

When it isn’t excessive, nostalgia can be a productive feeling…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


