Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Security Forces Assault Peaceful Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sri Lankan army soldiers prepare to remove protesters and their tents from the site of a protest camp in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 22, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool (New York) – In the early hours of July 22, 2022, Sri Lankan security forces forcibly dispersed people at a peaceful protest site and assaulted protesters in central Colombo, injuring more than 50 people and arresting at least 9 others, Human Rights Watch said today. President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took office on July 21, should immediately order the security forces to cease all unlawful use…


© Human Rights Watch -


