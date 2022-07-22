Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Shameful, brutal assault on peaceful protestors must immediately stop

By Amnesty International
The new Sri Lankan President must immediately stop the shameful, brutal assault on peaceful protestors, Amnesty International said today after the military carried out a pre-dawn attack on the peaceful protest site outside the Presidential Secretariat, ‘GotaGoGama’, hours before the protestors were due to vacate the area in Colombo. In the early hours on Friday, […] The post Sri Lanka: Shameful, brutal assault on peaceful protestors must immediately stop appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


