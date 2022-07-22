Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Human Rights Price of Biden’s Visit to Jeddah

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, meets President Joe Biden at Al-Salam palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Friday, July 15, 2022. © Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP United States President Joe Biden vowed on the campaign trail to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” over its pervasive human rights abuses. Fast forward two years and he is fist bumping Saudi’s de facto ruler. With President Biden publicly abandoning his promise of holding Saudi Arabia to account, it’s no surprise their meeting in Jeddah was seen by many as a victory for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


