Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Centaurus: what we know about the new COVID variant and why there's no cause for alarm

By Ben Krishna, Postdoctoral Researcher, Immunology and Virology, University of Cambridge
Share this article
A new COVID variant, BA.2.75, has been detected in the UK and several other countries. But the data we have at the moment doesn’t suggest there’s any reason to panic.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Conservative leadership debate: why we need a more nuanced tax cut strategy
~ Most Americans today are choosing cremation – here's why burials are becoming less common
~ Utah's Pioneer Day celebrates Mormons' trek west – but there's a lot more to the history of Latter-day Saints and migration
~ How a 1989 poster became a fixture on the front lines in the battle over abortion rights
~ How to navigate self-managed abortion issues such as access, wait times and complications – a family physician explains
~ Italy heading to snap election as unity coalition crumbles: Explaining the nation's fragmented party system
~ Surveillance is pervasive: Yes, you are being watched, even if no one is looking for you
~ Depression: low serotonin may not be the cause – but antidepressants still work
~ Haiti: Wave of Violence Deepens Crisis
~ In a blow to regional unity, Kiribati leaves the Pacific Islands Forum
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter