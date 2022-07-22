Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss? Polling shows party members want her – but the wider voting public would choose him

By Paul Whiteley, Professor, Department of Government, University of Essex
Share this article
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are the final two candidates chosen to go head-to-head in the battle to become the next leader of the Conservative party and, therefore, the next prime minister of the UK.

They emerged as the top two candidates in a series of ballots among Conservative MPs and so will spend the summer campaigning to win votes from members of the party, which according to the House of Commons Library amounted to 180,000 in 2019. The final winner will then be announced on September…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ In a blow to regional unity, Kiribati leaves the Pacific Islands Forum
~ Officials resisted Morrison government's attempt to have them 'amplify' election day boat arrival
~ Why UK railways can't deal with heatwaves – and what might help
~ UK heatwave: how the fire service will need to prepare as extreme weather events get worse
~ Meta’s Human Rights Report ignores the real threat the company poses to human rights worldwide
~ Moving the Maasai: Tanzania is repeating Kenya's colonial past
~ A cosmic tango: this distant planet's very strange orbit points to a violent and chaotic past
~ In a cold July, Adelaide comes to life with art of light, sound and movement
~ Albanese's visit: How should Indonesia respond to Australia's relationship-strengthening efforts?
~ A penguin farm in the Australian desert: a thought experiment that reveals the flaws our in environment laws
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter