Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Why Donald Trump can't be prosecuted for 'dereliction of duty' for his inaction on Jan. 6

By Tim Bakken, Professor of Law, United States Military Academy West Point
With the exception of a few states, dereliction of a duty is mostly used in military law and does not apply to citizens, including US presidents.The Conversation


