Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Singapore: Fifth execution in under four months carried out

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to the reported execution of Nazeri bin Lajim in Singapore today, Amnesty International’s death penalty expert Chiara Sangorgio said:  “Five people have been hanged this year in Singapore, in a period of less than four months. This relentless wave of hangings must stop immediately. The use of the death penalty in Singapore, including as […] The post Singapore: Fifth execution in under four months carried out appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Observing Disability Pride Month this July
~ Ukraine: Torture, Disappearances in Occupied South
~ UK: Tackling Violence against Some Women, But Not All
~ South Korea Investigates Forcible Return of Two North Koreans
~ Philippines: Marcos Should Focus on Rights Issues
~ New research in Arnhem Land reveals why institutional fire management is inferior to cultural burning
~ Even in the political afterlife, Morrison departs from the norm
~ Small changes could bridge communication and cultural gaps for people from refugee backgrounds who need disability support
~ Curious kids: why don’t whales have teeth like we do?
~ Siege warfare, polygamy and sacrilege: meet history's most outrageous king, Demetrius the Besieger
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter