Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK: Tackling Violence against Some Women, But Not All

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women hold placards at the Million Women Rise march in London ahead of International Women's Day on March 05, 2022.   © 2022/ NurPhoto via AP/WIktor Szymanowicz (London) – The United Kingdom government is set to tarnish its own landmark advancement on violence against women by excluding migrant women from key protections. This perpetuates longstanding barriers for migrant women whose residency status depends on their abusers, as they may fear expulsion from the UK if they seek help for domestic violence. More than 10 years after signing the convention, the UK government…


© Human Rights Watch -


