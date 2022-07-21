Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Congo peat swamps store three years of global carbon emissions – imminent oil drilling could release it

By Bart Crezee, PhD Candidate in Tropical Peatland Ecology, University of Leeds
Simon Lewis, Professor of Global Change Science at University of Leeds and, UCL
Democratic Republic of the Congo’s government is preparing to auction off a series of licenses to drill for oil in the Congo basin. This threatens to damage around 11 million hectares of the world’s second largest rainforest.

But it is not just trees that might be lost in the search for oil. Our new study, published in Nature Geoscience, shows at least three of 16 proposed oil licences…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


