Revealing Nottingham's secret history through augmented reality

By Andrea Moneta, Senior Lecturer in Theatre Design, Nottingham Trent University
You probably know of Robin Hood, the heroic outlaw who stole from the rich and gave to the poor of Nottingham. What you probably didn’t know was that he had to evade two sheriffs because, in the late middle ages, Nottingham city was split into two boroughs, each with its own laws and ways of life.

History is sometimes selective and important facts can easily be forgotten. This is the case in the history of Nottingham city. Few people are likely to be aware that for 700 years after the Norman colonisation in 1068, the town was split into two boroughs: one populated by Normans, the other…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


