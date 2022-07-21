Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Weekend warrior’ exercise still lowers risk of premature death – new research

By Jonathan Taylor, Lecturer in Sport and Exercise, Teesside University
Michael Graham, Senior Lecturer in Sport and Exercise Science, Teesside University
We’re all told time and again just how important it is to exercise for good health. But with our busy schedules, finding the time to work out is often easier said than done. For many of us, the weekend is the only time we can get to the gym or go for a run.

UK exercise guidelines suggest that adults should…The Conversation


