Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

7 ways to reduce the learning loss caused by the pandemic

By Tommy Soesmanto, Deputy Director - Undergraduate Business Programs, Griffith Business School, Griffith University
Danielle Logan-Fleming, Learning & Teaching Consultant, Griffith Business School, Griffith University
Gede Rasben Dantes, Wakil Rektor Bidang Akademik dan Kerjasama, Universitas Pendidikan Ganesha
Kanchana Kariyawasam, Associate Professor, Griffith University
Lanita Winata, Senior Lecturer, Griffith University
Md Sayed Iftekhar, Associate Professor, Griffith University
School closures and the shift to online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in learning loss in developed and developing countries. Learning loss is generally defined as any specific or general loss of knowledge and skills or reversals in academic progress when students are not in school.

A recent reportThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


