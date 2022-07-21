Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Protecting People from Extreme Heat

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A man shields himself from the sun during a heat wave in New Delhi, India, June 12, 2022. © 2022 Sipa via AP Images (New York) – Governments around the world should act to protect people from the current and foreseeable harms of extreme heat fueled by climate change, Human Rights Watch said today. Large parts of the globe are currently sweltering in record-breaking temperature extremes. Governments have human rights obligations to help people adapt to the impacts of climate change. This includes an assessment of the foreseeable impact of extreme heat, especially…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ 7 ways to reduce the learning loss caused by the pandemic
~ Indonesian Women Speak Out on Dress Codes
~ The wonders and terrors of modern technology evoke the ancient concept of the sublime, and present us with a choice
~ How to deal with hangry kids and reduce the chances of it happening again – 3 tips from nutrition experts
~ 3 types of denial that allow Australians to feel OK about how we treat refugees
~ Vietnam’s Zalo Connect app: Digital authoritarianism hidden in peer-to-peer aid platforms
~ Yes, the state of the environment is grim, but you can make a difference, right in your own neighbourhoood
~ Even if TikTok and other apps are collecting your data, what are the actual consequences?
~ Deconstructing the cult of Winston Churchill: racism, deification and nostalgia for empire
~ Natural systems in Australia are unravelling. If they collapse, human society could too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter