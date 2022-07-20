Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to go head-to-head to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister – how their prospects compare

By Victoria Honeyman, Associate Professor of British Politics, University of Leeds
The leadership election now heads into its second phase, with Conservative party members choosing between the former chancellor and foreign secretary.The Conversation


