Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Debunking the myth of the 'evil people smuggler'

By Yvonne Su, Assistant Professor in the Department of Equity Studies, York University, Canada
Corey Robinson, Lecturer in International Relations, School of Government and International Affairs, Durham University
Share this article
The prevailing narrative around migrant smuggling has clouded the public’s understanding of the issue by obfuscating the role smuggling plays in helping refugees gain asylum.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Annual leave: here's the evidence for why you should use it up – and how to make the most of it
~ United States: the end of an illusion of omnipotence
~ Megalodon sharks ruled the oceans millions of years ago – new analyses of giant fossilized teeth are helping scientists unravel the mystery of their extinction
~ Will Latin America follow in the wake of Roe v. Wade?
~ Giving rivers rights aims to protect the 'voiceless' – but there's a catch
~ Nigeria hasn't been able to produce steel: remanufacturing could be the solution
~ 'Ethiopia's other conflict': what's driving the violence in Oromia?
~ Religion and state need to be in balance to protect democracy in South Africa
~ Wildfires are becoming more common in the UK – but the threat can be managed
~ Four things cool countries can learn from hot ones about dealing with heatwaves
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter