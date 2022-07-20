Megalodon sharks ruled the oceans millions of years ago – new analyses of giant fossilized teeth are helping scientists unravel the mystery of their extinction
By Emma Kast, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Geosciences, University of Cambridge
Jeremy McCormack, Specialist in Geoscience, Goethe University Frankfurt am Main
Sora Kim, Assistant Professor of Paleoecology, University of California, Merced
Megalodon, the world’s largest known shark species, swam the oceans long before humans existed. Its teeth are all that’s left, and they tell a story of an apex predator that vanished.
