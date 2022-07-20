Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Mo Farah: here’s why it is so difficult for trafficking victims to disclose their experiences

By Patricia Hynes, Professor of Social Justice, Sheffield Hallam University
Sir Mo Farah recently revealed that he was trafficked into the UK at the age of nine for domestic servitude. In a BBC documentary, the long-distance runner said it took him three decades to publicly discuss what happened to him, partly because he wanted to block it out, and is only now piecing it together.

Farah’s experience shows how identifying trafficking cases is often dependent on disclosure – a person coming forward with their own story. But the disclosure of human trafficking, especially when it involves children or young people, takes time.

In my


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


