Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mushroom trekking in the Himalayas

By Nepali Times
Share this article
A three-week eco-tourism trek to Everest Base Camp by a group of Nepali and American mycologists identified over 150 species of mushroom in the Himalayas.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Heatwave Britain hits 40.3°C – here's how scientists know when a temperature record has been broken
~ Russia’s mass kidnappings of Ukrainians are a page out of a wartime playbook – and evidence of genocide
~ Schools are the 'hubs and hearts' of neighborhoods – here's how they can strengthen the communities around them
~ Human garbage is a plentiful but dangerous source of food for polar bears finding it harder to hunt seals on dwindling sea ice
~ It’s a myth that sunscreen prevents melanoma in people of color – a dermatologist explains
~ Losing a grandmother can have long-lasting mental health effects for kids and adolescents, a new study finds
~ What the Bible actually says about abortion may surprise you
~ How record-setting heat waves in cities across UK, US and mainland Europe could punish economies already reeling from inflation
~ Poland: Authorities must stop hateful rhetoric against LGBTI people and act to protect them from violence and discrimination
~ A Bosnian perspective on the US fight for reproductive rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter