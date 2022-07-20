Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Schools are the 'hubs and hearts' of neighborhoods – here's how they can strengthen the communities around them

By Alisha Butler, Provost's Equity Fellow, Wesleyan University
Food deserts. Poor housing conditions. Lack of community investment.

These challenges may not always come to mind when people think about how to improve America’s public schools.

But when my colleagues and I studied the 21st Century School Buildings Program, a US$1.1 billion school building and renovation initiative in Baltimore, these were the kinds of issues that staff from community-based organizations, schools, philanthropic organizations…The Conversation


