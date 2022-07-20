How your eyes could help diagnose high blood pressure
By Rebekka Heitmar, Reader, Optometry and Vision Sciences, University of Huddersfield
Christian French, Senior Lecturer, Optometry, University of Hertfordshire
Most people over the age of 40 regularly see an optometrist. But while most see their optometrist for an eye exam, many don’t realise just how much our eyes can tell someone about our health. In fact, your eyes may actually be one of the first parts of our body to show signs of high blood pressure – often before most people are even aware they have the condition.
An estimated 1.3 billion people worldwide have hypertension – but only half of these people are aware of it or have been diagnosed.…
