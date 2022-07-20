Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How your eyes could help diagnose high blood pressure

By Rebekka Heitmar, Reader, Optometry and Vision Sciences, University of Huddersfield
Christian French, Senior Lecturer, Optometry, University of Hertfordshire
Share this article
Most people over the age of 40 regularly see an optometrist. But while most see their optometrist for an eye exam, many don’t realise just how much our eyes can tell someone about our health. In fact, your eyes may actually be one of the first parts of our body to show signs of high blood pressure – often before most people are even aware they have the condition.

An estimated 1.3 billion people worldwide have hypertension – but only half of these people are aware of it or have been diagnosed.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ A Bosnian perspective on the US fight for reproductive rights
~ In Georgia, leaked recordings suggest the state is surveilling newsrooms
~ Five dating tips from the Georgian era
~ Ukraine war: why Moscow could go nuclear over Kyiv's 'threats' to Crimea
~ View from The Hill: The challenge of 'grey' corruption and creating a culture of integrity
~ Syria/UN: UN General Assembly must take responsibility for ensuring aid continues to reach civilians in need
~ How not to solve the climate change problem
~ The Albanese government has announced the next speaker of the house. What's the role and why is it important?
~ The UK just hit 40℃ for the first time. It's a stark reminder of the deadly heat awaiting Australia
~ Depression is probably not caused by a chemical imbalance in the brain – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter