Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: why Moscow could go nuclear over Kyiv's 'threats' to Crimea

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Tatyana Malyarenko, Professor of International Relations, National University Odesa Law Academy
Crimea has been a very important strategic outpost for Russia, which is why Moscow is threatening “doomsday” if Ukraine attacks.The Conversation


