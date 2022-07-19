Masks are 'strongly suggested' by health authorities as the winter COVID wave hits. Here's how effective they are
By Thea van de Mortel, Professor, Nursing and Deputy Head (Learning & Teaching), School of Nursing and Midwifery, Griffith University
They’ve stopped short of mandates, but authorities and experts are strongly suggesting it’s time to cover our mouths and noses again to prevent COVID infection. This time, reach for a respirator.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 19, 2022