Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Military’s use of banned landmines in Kayah State amounts to war crimes

By Amnesty International
Inherently indiscriminate landmines kill and injure civilians Military laid landmines in homes, on farming lands and on church grounds Myanmar increasingly isolated globally in its use of antipersonnel landmines The Myanmar military is committing war crimes by laying antipersonnel landmines on a massive scale in and around villages in Kayah (Karenni) State, Amnesty International said


© Amnesty International -


