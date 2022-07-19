Warsaw Ghetto's defiant Jewish doctors secretly documented the medical effects of Nazi starvation policies in a book recently rediscovered on a library shelf
By Merry Fitzpatrick, Research Assistant Professor of Nutrition Science and Policy, Tufts University
Irwin Rosenberg, Professor Emeritus of Nutrition and Medicine, Tufts University
The story behind the research can be as compelling as the results. Recording the effects of starvation, a group of Jewish doctors demonstrated their dedication to science – and their own humanity.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 19, 2022