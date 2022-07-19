Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Face masks affect how children understand speech differently from adults – new research

By Julia Schwarz, PhD Candidate in Linguistics, University of Cambridge
Share this article
While mask-wearing is no longer required in many locations, it remains in use as a way to limit the spread of COVID-19. One of the criticisms of masks has been that they make communication more difficult. A recent report by the UK Department for Education, for example, suggests that mask wearing during the pandemic caused communication difficulties in classrooms.

However, our new…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Flood of false bomb threats raise security concerns in Kosovo
~ Legislator wants to rename Philippines’s busiest airport after the dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.
~ Too hot to handle: Climate considerations for youth sport during the hottest years on record
~ International expert to review Reserve Bank as deputy governor says households in 'fairly good position' on rate rises
~ Heatwave: why extreme weather forecasts have improved so much
~ Love Island's Tasha is the show's first deaf contestant – here's what you should know about deaf accents
~ Britain isn't built to withstand 40°C – here is where infrastructure is most likely to fail
~ Why sexual and reproductive law for east African countries is being resisted
~ Superstars Sadio Mané and Mo Salah eclipse African football at home
~ Morocco vs South Africa as women's football enters a new era
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter