Cells become zombies when the ends of their chromosomes are damaged – a tactic both helpful and harmful for health
By Patricia Opresko, Professor of Environmental and Occupational Health, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences
Ryan Barnes, Postdoctoral Researcher in Environmental and Occupational Health, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences
The protective caps at the ends of chromosomes naturally shorten over time. Researchers found that direct damage can prematurely trigger senescence and contribute to age-related diseases like cancer.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 19, 2022