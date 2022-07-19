Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cells become zombies when the ends of their chromosomes are damaged – a tactic both helpful and harmful for health

By Patricia Opresko, Professor of Environmental and Occupational Health, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences
Ryan Barnes, Postdoctoral Researcher in Environmental and Occupational Health, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences
Share this article
The protective caps at the ends of chromosomes naturally shorten over time. Researchers found that direct damage can prematurely trigger senescence and contribute to age-related diseases like cancer.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ A touch of hope after the doom? Your guide to the Miles Franklin 2022 shortlist
~ 6 ways to keep kids' school skills sharp over the summer
~ Religious liberty has a long and messy history – and there is a reason Americans feel strongly about it
~ What really drives anti-abortion beliefs? Research suggests it's a matter of sexual strategies
~ Why are drug names so long and complicated? A pharmacist explains the logic behind the nomenclature
~ The westward spread of zebra and quagga mussels shows how tiny invaders can cause big problems
~ Too hot to handle: Climate considerations for youth sport during the hottest years on Earth
~ Iraq, Iran, and local residents continue to oppose Turkey's hydroelectric projects along the Tigris
~ The history of Turkey's unpopular hydroelectricity projects in Southeastern Anatolia
~ Conservative leadership election: how the hopefuls stack up against former prime ministers in terms of experience
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter