Human Rights Observatory

'Bad and getting worse': Labor promises law reform for Australia's environment. Here's what you need to know

By Laura Schuijers, Deputy Director, Australian Centre for Climate and Environmental Law and Lecturer in Law, University of Sydney
Thomas Newsome, Academic Fellow, University of Sydney
Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek acknowledges “it’s time to change” after the State of the Environment report revealed a bleak picture of Australia’s natural places. In a speech on Tuesday…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


