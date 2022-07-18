Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mo Farah was trafficked to the UK – the government's new immigration law could make it harder for modern slavery victims to receive help

By Kate Garbers, Senior Research Fellow in Policy Evidence and Survivor Support, Rights Lab, University of Nottingham
Sir Mo Farah has bravely revealed that he was trafficked to the UK as a child, taken to a new country by a woman he didn’t know and forced to work as a domestic servant.

Farah’s story is harrowing and more common than many think. Modern slavery affects millions of people around the world, including over…The Conversation


