Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada is foolish to snub international graduate students and scholars

By Katrina Plamondon, Assistant Professor, School of Nursing, Faculty of Health & Social Development, University of British Columbia
Melisa Valverde, MPH candidate, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Susan J. Elliott, Professor and University Research Chair in Medical Geography, University of Waterloo
International students are not only ideal candidates for settlement in Canada, they’re also vital to our prosperity. So why is it so difficult for them to come to Canada, especially those from Africa?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


