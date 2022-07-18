Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Pacific Islands are back on the map, and climate action is not negotiable for would-be allies

By Wesley Morgan, Research Fellow, Griffith Asia Institute, Griffith University
For Pacific Islands, climate change trumps all other threats to their security. While they welcome Australia’s new emission targets, this is an issue of survival that demands greater ambition.The Conversation


