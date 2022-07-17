Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

By Sara Webb, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Centre for Astrophysics and Supercomputing, Swinburne University of Technology
Share this article
Why is the universe 13.8 billion years old, but 93 billion light-years across? It’s all about how light travels through the cosmos.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Detained Australian Teenager Dies in Northeast Syria
~ Gwen Harwood was one of Australia's finest poets – she was also one of the most subversive
~ U311 Cherkasy, the little minesweeper of a Ukrainian film that gave the finger to the Russian Navy
~ Why is tech giant Apple trying to teach our teachers?
~ How your status, where you live and your family background affect your risk of dementia
~ Here’s a simple way to stop governments giving jobs to mates
~ Health-care providers and MAID: The reasons why some don't offer medically assisted death
~ Russian propaganda is making inroads with right-wing Canadians
~ Hockey trouble: Can the sport overcome its history of neglect and abuse?
~ Police investigations into the deaths of several Indigenous youth in Prince Rupert found inadequate
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter