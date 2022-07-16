Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Albanese government restores pandemic leave payment until September 30, saying COVID wave will peak in August

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
The Albanese government will reinstate the pandemic leave payment for workers who have to isolate but do not have sick leave, after earlier vigorously defending its ending on budgetary grounds.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The Gambia's former spy chief sentenced to death for murder of political activist
~ NSO Fails to Explain Targeting of Human Rights Watch Employee
~ Conservative leadership election: why tax cuts are an economic gamble
~ Digital labour platforms subject global South workers to 'algorithmic insecurity'
~ Ukraine Recap: Russian threats, Europe frets and China rises
~ The Supreme Court's ideological rulings are roiling US politics – just like when Lincoln and his Republicans remade the court to fit their agenda
~ South Africa's crippling power cuts: five essential reads
~ How to keep your pets safe in a heatwave
~ Too hot to sleep? Nights are warming faster than days as Earth heats up
~ Russia: Opposition activist sentenced to four years in prison under repressive ‘undesirable organization’ law
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter