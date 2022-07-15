Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Gambia's former spy chief sentenced to death for murder of political activist

By The Alkamba Times
Ebrima Solo Sandeng, an opposition youth leader, was arrested in 2015 after calling for political reforms. Sandeng was tortured to death while in custody.


