Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NSO Fails to Explain Targeting of Human Rights Watch Employee

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Protesters outside NSO Group’s office near Tel Aviv, Israel, on July 25, 2021. © 2021 REUTERS/Nir Elias When NSO Group, purveyor of the spyware Pegasus, told Human Rights Watch it would investigate the targeting of Lama Fakih, Middle East and North Africa director, we had good reason to be skeptical. Despite claims that NSO Group has internal processes to root out misuse of its technology, human rights groups have long documented the failure of those processes to reveal abuse and lead to accountability for unscrupulous government clients. NSO’s response to the targeting…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ The Gambia's former spy chief sentenced to death for murder of political activist
~ Conservative leadership election: why tax cuts are an economic gamble
~ Digital labour platforms subject global South workers to 'algorithmic insecurity'
~ Ukraine Recap: Russian threats, Europe frets and China rises
~ The Supreme Court's ideological rulings are roiling US politics – just like when Lincoln and his Republicans remade the court to fit their agenda
~ South Africa's crippling power cuts: five essential reads
~ How to keep your pets safe in a heatwave
~ Too hot to sleep? Nights are warming faster than days as Earth heats up
~ Russia: Opposition activist sentenced to four years in prison under repressive ‘undesirable organization’ law
~ France’s Energy Plans Should Not Include Ignoring UAE Abuses
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter