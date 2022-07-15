Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to keep your pets safe in a heatwave

By Anne Carter, Senior Lecturer in Animal Biology, Nottingham Trent University
Dan O'Neill, Associate Professor Companion Animal Epidemiology, Royal Veterinary College
Emily J Hall, Lecturer in Veterinary Education, Royal Veterinary College
Share this article
As temperatures reach uncomfortably high levels, pets are likely to struggle with the heat. Here’s how to keep them safe during the heatwave.

Animals kept in a cage or hutch may find it hard to escape the heat as the sun moves around the garden, so you may need to move them or create shade for them. While cats can get out and about, they often find their way into buildings such as greenhouses and sheds. If they get shut in, the risk of heatstroke is high, so always check sheds and garages for cats before you close them up at night.

For pets that are allowed outdoors, such…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Conservative leadership election: why tax cuts are an economic gamble
~ Digital labour platforms subject global South workers to 'algorithmic insecurity'
~ Ukraine Recap: Russian threats, Europe frets and China rises
~ The Supreme Court's ideological rulings are roiling US politics – just like when Lincoln and his Republicans remade the court to fit their agenda
~ South Africa's crippling power cuts: five essential reads
~ Too hot to sleep? Nights are warming faster than days as Earth heats up
~ Russia: Opposition activist sentenced to four years in prison under repressive ‘undesirable organization’ law
~ France’s Energy Plans Should Not Include Ignoring UAE Abuses
~ Conservative leadership election: why a run-off between Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak is unlikely
~ More young voters could come out to vote in November, sparked by abortion and other hot political issues
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter