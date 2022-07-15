How to keep your pets safe in a heatwave
By Anne Carter, Senior Lecturer in Animal Biology, Nottingham Trent University
Dan O'Neill, Associate Professor Companion Animal Epidemiology, Royal Veterinary College
Emily J Hall, Lecturer in Veterinary Education, Royal Veterinary College
As temperatures reach uncomfortably high levels, pets are likely to struggle with the heat. Here’s how to keep them safe during the heatwave.
Animals kept in a cage or hutch may find it hard to escape the heat as the sun moves around the garden, so you may need to move them or create shade for them. While cats can get out and about, they often find their way into buildings such as greenhouses and sheds. If they get shut in, the risk of heatstroke is high, so always check sheds and garages for cats before you close them up at night.
For pets that are allowed outdoors, such…
- Friday, July 15, 2022