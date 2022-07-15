Tolerance.ca
Ancient salamander was hidden inside mystery rock for 50 years – new research

By Marc Emyr Huw Jones, Postdoctoral research associate, UCL
Roger Benson, Professor of Palaeobiology, University of Oxford
Susan Evans, Professor of Vertebrate Morphology and Palaeontology, UCL
In the fairy-tale landscape of the Isle of Skye off the north-west coast of Scotland, the skull of one of the most ancient salamanders ever discovered to date was excavated from Jurassic limestones. But it would be decades until scientists had the technology and the funding to piece the salamander together.

Part of the skeleton was collected in the early 1970s when palaeontologists Michael Waldman and


