Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Access the Unfreedom Monitor database

By Advox
Share this article
The relational database of the Unfreedom Monitor researchOriginally published on Global VoicesThe Unfreedom Monitor is an Advox initiative to deepen our understanding of the relationship between technology and authoritarian power. In the first phase of this project, researchers working in 11 countries and four key themes conducted analysis of incidents,...


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Swedish Court Finds Iranian Guilty Over Mass Executions
~ Guatemala: Attorney General Arbitrarily Fires Prosecutors
~ The ‘Ikorodu Bois’ demonstrate how digital platforms are amplifying Nigerian movies worldwide
~ Armenia's Prosecutor General wants to monitor internet content
~ 3.5% unemployment: Australia's jobless rate at its lowest since 1974
~ Sri Lanka's crisis is not just about the economy, but a long history of discrimination against minority groups
~ Sendit, Yolo, NGL: anonymous social apps are taking over once more, but they aren't without risks
~ Heat yourself, not your house: how to survive winter with a 15℃ indoor temperature
~ In NSW there have been significant wins for First Nations land rights. But unprocessed claims still outnumber the successes
~ Sore throats suck. Do throat lozenges help at all?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter