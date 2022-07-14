How do we teach young people about climate change? We can start with this comic
By Gemma Sou, Vice Chancellor's Research Fellow, RMIT University
Adeeba Nuraina Risha, Research associate, Brac University
Gina Ziervogel, Associate Professor, Department of Environmental and Geographical Science and African Climate and Development Initiative Research Chair, University of Cape Town
A comic aimed at high school students looks at the ways people have adapted to climate change in five countries.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 13, 2022