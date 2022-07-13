Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Spain: Food Lines Grow During Pandemic

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image People queue to receive donated food in Barcelona, Spain, November 10, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti (Madrid) – The failure of Spain’s government to respond adequately to the sharp increase in poverty during the Covid-19 pandemic has left tens of thousands of people in desperate conditions. July 14, 2022 “We Can’t Live Like This” Spain’s Failure to Protect Rights Amid Rising Pandemic-Linked Poverty Download the full report in English The 63-page report, “‘We can’t live like this’: Spain’s Failure to Protect Rights Amid Rising Pandemic-Linked…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Antigua & Barbuda is the latest Caribbean country where ‘anti-buggery’ laws have been deemed ‘unconstitutional’
~ We lost the plot on COVID messaging – now governments will have to be bold to get us back on track
~ With Trump's role on Jan. 6 becoming clearer, and potentially criminal, GOP voters are starting to look at different options
~ Toronto woman set on fire: Violence against women and girls should be treated as a hate crime
~ How the James Webb deep field images reminded me the divide between science and art is artificial
~ A trade deal with the EU makes sense for NZ, but what's in it for Europe? Symbolically, a lot
~ Exes, alcohol and loose historical licence: why Netflix's Persuasion is Jane Austen via Fleabag
~ Paws for thought: the pros and cons of a pet-friendly office
~ China's big tech problem: even in a state-managed economy, digital companies grow too powerful
~ Albanese just laid out a radical new vision for Australia in the region: clean energy exporter and green manufacturer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter