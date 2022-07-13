With Trump's role on Jan. 6 becoming clearer, and potentially criminal, GOP voters are starting to look at different options
By Victor Menaldo, Professor of Political Science, Co-founder of the Political Economy Forum, University of Washington
James D. Long, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Washington
Former President Donald Trump is facing mounting criminal evidence against him and his attempt to overturn the 2020 election. Trump is also seeing GOP voters turning elsewhere.
