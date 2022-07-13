Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With Trump's role on Jan. 6 becoming clearer, and potentially criminal, GOP voters are starting to look at different options

By Victor Menaldo, Professor of Political Science, Co-founder of the Political Economy Forum, University of Washington
James D. Long, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Washington
Former President Donald Trump is facing mounting criminal evidence against him and his attempt to overturn the 2020 election. Trump is also seeing GOP voters turning elsewhere.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


